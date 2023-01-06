Call to share Shrewsbury Hospital bus experiences ahead of Arriva meeting

Ahead of a meeting with Arriva buses over the No. 11 service to Royal Shrewsbury next week, local campaigner Alex Wagner is urging residents to contact him and share their experiences of using the route.

Councillor Alex Wagner

The Hospital route has been in the news lately with residents stranded by often several hour-long gaps in the service, and appointments missed.

Alex said: “We all know the stresses that bus services are under, with a severe lack of drivers. It remains important that residents’ views are heard and can be shared on this vital link to Royal Shrewsbury, Gains Park, Copthorne, and the Town Centre.

“My inbox and postbag are currently full of stories of missed appointments and vulnerable residents left unable to get home in cold and wet weather. One 82-year-old woman waited for nearly two hours at the station with no communication at all, and missed an important hip operation check-up as a direct result.

“I’m asking residents to get in touch with me if they have any experiences of using buses in Shrewsbury to share, or any suggestions for improving the route. I want to feed these back to Arriva and Shropshire Council to stress the importance of a reliable service for the Hospital.”

Councillor Alex Wagner can be contacted on alex.wagner@shrewslibdems.org or on 07703 790054.