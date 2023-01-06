9.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 6, 2023
Now Playing:

Call to share Shrewsbury Hospital bus experiences ahead of Arriva meeting

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Ahead of a meeting with Arriva buses over the No. 11 service to Royal Shrewsbury next week, local campaigner Alex Wagner is urging residents to contact him and share their experiences of using the route.

Councillor Alex Wagner
Councillor Alex Wagner

The Hospital route has been in the news lately with residents stranded by often several hour-long gaps in the service, and appointments missed.

Alex said: “We all know the stresses that bus services are under, with a severe lack of drivers. It remains important that residents’ views are heard and can be shared on this vital link to Royal Shrewsbury, Gains Park, Copthorne, and the Town Centre.

- Advertisement -

“My inbox and postbag are currently full of stories of missed appointments and vulnerable residents left unable to get home in cold and wet weather. One 82-year-old woman waited for nearly two hours at the station with no communication at all, and missed an important hip operation check-up as a direct result.

“I’m asking residents to get in touch with me if they have any experiences of using buses in Shrewsbury to share, or any suggestions for improving the route. I want to feed these back to Arriva and Shropshire Council to stress the importance of a reliable service for the Hospital.”

Councillor Alex Wagner can be contacted on alex.wagner@shrewslibdems.org or on 07703 790054.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP