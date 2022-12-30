8.9 C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Man arrested in connection with rape in Telford

By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested by police officers investigating a rape in Telford.

On Monday 26 December police received a report a woman was raped in the vicinity of Silkin Way in Madeley. The incident happened around 10pm.

Yesterday (Thursday 29 December) a 48 man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He is currently in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Telford Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Woods said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious near Silkin Way in Madeley on Monday night. The information they have may prove crucial in our investigation.”

Anyone with information can pass this to DS Chris Smith by emailing chris.smith@westmercia.police.uk or alternatively anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers.org.uk. Crimestoppers is 100% confidential – individuals’ details will never be passed to police.

DCI Woods added: “We’re working closely with our colleagues at Telford & Wrekin Council to make areas across Telford even safer and would encourage anyone who does have concerns about a particular area to let us know so we can take steps to address this.”

