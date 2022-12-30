8.9 C
Historic stone panel stolen from Shrewsbury Abbey recovered

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An historic stone panel stolen from Shrewsbury’s Abbey has been recovered after being found hidden in undergrowth.

Unknown offenders cut out the panel, depicting two Christian saints, from the original Abbey pulpit which is in a fenced area of the Abbey grounds.

The construction of the original part of the Abbey is believed to have begun in 1083 with additional parts added in later centuries. Therefore, at possibly nearly a thousand years old, the panel is of great historic significance, with an estimated financial value of around £20k.

The theft of the artefact was reported to police on 7 November 2022 and it was found, hidden in undergrowth, on 12 December 2022.

Historic England will repair any damage to the panel and restore it to its rightful place in the pulpit.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Finding the panel is great news but we’d like to catch the thieves too. If you have any information that can help with our enquiries we’d like to hear from you. Please email PC jono.lightfoot@westmercia.police.uk quoting crime reference number 22/112145/22.

“Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

