Police appeal after two high-performance bicycles stolen in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in which two high performance bicycles were stolen in Shrewsbury.

The bicycles were stolen from the junction of Canon Street and Bell Lane between 10.10pm and 11pm on Tuesday 27 December.

The suspect is believed to have been seen walking towards Racecourse Crescent carrying the two bikes on his back which are reportedly chained together.

The man is described as wearing a light coloured coat and also carrying a dark rucksack and may be wearing a dark hat.

If anyone has any information or who has seen this man email Detective Constable Davies via adrian.davies1@westmercia.police.uk