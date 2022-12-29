Help support Seven Hospice by donating unwanted Christmas gifts

Christmas cheer will last a little longer, thanks to a charity’s scheme to help people who’ve received something from Santa that wasn’t quite right.

The Severn Hospice Superstore in Shrewsbury

Severn Hospice’s shops will reopen their doors from Wednesday December 28 as ‘re-gifting hubs’ – allowing supporters to donate presents they are not planning to keep.

“Re-gifting through our shops is a really simple way of respecting the care that someone’s put into buying a present, and then paying it forward by donating it to us so we can sell it to raise funds. This really does make the thought count,” said hospice Head of Retail Carla Siswick.

According to a recent national survey, it is estimated 32 million of us receive at least one unwanted gift each Christmas.

“So this year, instead of storing the presents that will go to waste or clutter up the house, why not re-gift them to your local Severn Hospice shop. The best time to donate is when the gifts are new, and still in their original packaging,” said Carla.

The donations you make will help raise funds for such a valued local charity as well as bring enjoyment to their new owners.

Each year Severn Hospice needs to raise £2 for every £3 it spends to care for 3,000 local families living with incurable illness. Its shops throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales play a huge part in raising funds.



Carla added “We’ve all had that feeling when we’ve opened a present that doesn’t quite hit the mark and it goes to the back of the cupboard to gather dust. By re-gifting your unwanted Christmas presents to our Severn Hospice shops it’s the perfect way to support our vital work.

“Whether it’s the wrong size or style of jumper or a book you’ve already read from your auntie, bath sets or homeware from Granny or an electrical gadget that will never be used from the in-laws, we are happy to find new owners for those gifts. Your unwanted items could be someone else’s treasure!

“Customers and donors raise an incredible £1.5 million each year for us through our 30 shops, all of which help us care for families when they need it most. Choosing Gift Aid means we get an extra 25p for every £1 raised too.

“There’s no time like the ‘present’ to re-gift your presents guilt-free”