Man died after collision in Leebotwood

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Leebotwood last Friday.

The man in his 60s was airlifted to a specialist trauma centre following the collision involving two lorries at around 9.14am.

Police today said the man died in hospital that day.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the collision.

Anyone who witnesses the incident or can help with our enquiries is asked to email shane.williamson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 103 of 16 December 2022.