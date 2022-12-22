6.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Now Playing:

Success for Telford Festive Drone Show

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two drone shows that took place in the sky above the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park last entertained thousands of people.

The We Are Telford Festive Drone Show took place last night with a captivating soundtrack produced by Telford-born rapper Trademark Blud.

Two shows at 5pm and 9pm entertained a sell-out audience with a spectacular show featuring a 15 minute display of over 400 drones creating images in the sky relating to landmarks and events in Telford and Wrekin.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“What a way to end the year in Telford and Wrekin! The show was incredible and an opportunity for people across the borough to get together, show pride in where they live and celebrate Christmas after what has been a tough few years.

“The event was free to attend so that people could enjoy the show, despite the squeeze that people are feeling on household budgets. It was brilliant to see thousands of residents wowed by the drones and take in the story of what it means to be from our borough.

“A huge thank you to everyone who made the event possible and to our residents for being a fantastic audience. It makes me so proud to be from Telford.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP