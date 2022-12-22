Success for Telford Festive Drone Show

Two drone shows that took place in the sky above the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park last entertained thousands of people.

The We Are Telford Festive Drone Show took place last night with a captivating soundtrack produced by Telford-born rapper Trademark Blud.

Two shows at 5pm and 9pm entertained a sell-out audience with a spectacular show featuring a 15 minute display of over 400 drones creating images in the sky relating to landmarks and events in Telford and Wrekin.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“What a way to end the year in Telford and Wrekin! The show was incredible and an opportunity for people across the borough to get together, show pride in where they live and celebrate Christmas after what has been a tough few years.

“The event was free to attend so that people could enjoy the show, despite the squeeze that people are feeling on household budgets. It was brilliant to see thousands of residents wowed by the drones and take in the story of what it means to be from our borough.

“A huge thank you to everyone who made the event possible and to our residents for being a fantastic audience. It makes me so proud to be from Telford.”