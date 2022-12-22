Shropshire romance scam victim awarded £23,000 in compensation

A Shropshire resident who fell victim to a romance scam has been fully compensated, thanks to help from Shropshire Council’s trading standards team.

Officers became aware of the case six months ago, when a vulnerable adult in the county reported a romance scam which had been ongoing for three years and had resulted in £15,000 of debt.

The victim received £23,000 in compensation from their bank.

Allan Campbell, the trading standards investigating officer, said:

“We are really pleased that the victim in this distressing case has been awarded due compensation after the terrible ordeal that they have been through.

“Scammers today are very sophisticated and the pursuit of justice can be challenging, but this result makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“The deceit involved in this kind of scam can be highly traumatic, causing the individual to become isolated and quite desperate. Many victims suffer in silence, not realising that there is help available.

“Myself and my colleagues hope this result shows anybody else who is a victim that they are not alone, and that we are here to provide support without judgement in any way that we can.”

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member, said:

“This result is a huge relief to the person who was targeted in this case, and an example of the unrelenting commitment of our trading standards colleagues.

“The impact of the work carried out cannot be understated. The social and emotional toll of this type of criminality is as damaging as the financial loss, and we know that the compassion and professionalism with which our officers undertake their duties is key to their success.

“Across the UK, council teams are on the frontline of trading standards endeavours, battling an ever-increasing onslaught from illegal scammers. We would like to remind the public to be aware, be vigilant, and to seek help if they need it. You are not alone.”