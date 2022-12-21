Shrewsbury gym members rise to the challenge

Members of Shrewsbury-based Endorph Fitness rose to the challenge of donating enough new toys to fill a truck.

Laura Rogers, front left with some other members and some of the donated toys

Owner Connor Bishop had the idea of collecting new toys that could then be distributed by the Food Bank at the Barnabas Community project in the town.

He said: “I told our members about the idea and they certainly embraced it. We have a really caring community and the number of sacks, bags and boxes, filled with all manner of toys and gifts, that have been donated in the last week has simply blown me away”.

Some of the fitness equipment in the gym, based at Space Station, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury had to be moved as the pile of donations grew daily.

Regular attendee Laura Rogers said: “This is a very special group of people and supporting each other to reach our goals is normal. Working together to provide hundreds of lovely toys for some parents who might otherwise not be able to provide them has been heart- warming and I hope they bring some joy.”

Connor surprised the delighted Food Bank volunteers who were busily putting hampers together, with the truck-load of goodies.