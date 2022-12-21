Mayor reveals creative and charitable side during tour of Qube Christmas arts and crafts exhibition

Well-being charity Qube was delighted to host Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, for a special viewing of its annual exhibition of festive arts and crafts.

Oswestry town mayor, Jay Moore, views Qube’s Christmas arts and crafts exhibition

Mr Moore spent time looking at and discussing the colourful and eclectic display of paintings, sculptures, artwork and crafted items made by local artists and makers.

A keen creative himself, he was impressed with the variety of materials used, from embroidery, feltwork, papier mache and different paint media to glass, rubber, metal, wood and beach-combed natural items. Mr Moore revealed a particular affinity for the wood crafted bowls and pots, revealing that he had learnt basic wood-turning skills from his father as a teenager.

He said: “It is a real pleasure to see the incredible variety of styles and art forms on display, and to realise the talent within the local creative community.”

Mr Moore learnt of the role that Qube’s art gallery and creative courses play in improving quality of life and social contact for people experiencing isolation due to disability, health issues or social detachment living in the rural surrounds of Oswestry.

Action on mental health is a subject close to the Mayor’s heart drawing on his experience as a teacher and youth worker. He has made youth welfare the focus of his Mayoral Charity activities, and has been busy fundraising for mental health and well-being charities aimed at young people during his civic year.

Qube is celebrating 30 years providing community support to those in need in north Shropshire and across the Welsh border. As well as art exhibitions and courses, the charity provides Dial-a-Ride and Shopmobility, befriending groups, volunteer placement and community health facilitation. The charity is seeing strong interest in its newly introduced mental health and self-prescribing support as people continue to recover and reconnect after COVID.

The exhibition is free to visit and continues until December 23 at Qube’s art gallery located within its community services hub in Oswald Road, Oswestry.

Weekday opening is 9am to 5pm.

The proceeds from sales help to support local producers of original artwork and crafts, with a proportion going to the Qube charity to sustain vital services to people in need.