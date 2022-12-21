Former Telford police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

A police officer previously based in Telford has been dismissed from West Mercia Police for gross misconduct.

It follows a misconduct hearing for PC Andrew Hope, held yesterday.



The hearing, chaired by an independent legally qualified chair, heard that PC Hope engaged in inappropriate and unprofessional communication with two women he met while carrying out policing duties.



An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct found that PC Hope communicated with the women between July 2019 and February 2021.



He used his force-issue mobile phone to communicate with them, and attempted to conceal communication with one of them by moving contact onto social media.



The hearing found that he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and duties and responsibilities.



The hearing found that PC Hope’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and ruled that he be dismissed without notice.



The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.



Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray, said: “PC Hope’s actions are not acceptable and will never be tolerated in West Mercia Police. We always strive for the highest standards and seek to remove any officers from the force who engage in this type of behaviour”

“When someone calls the police they need to be assured that they will receive the most professional service. The actions of this officer have not only let the public down, but also the vast majority of officers who work across the force serving victims and bringing offenders to justice”



PC Hope will be placed on the College of Policing Barred List and will not be employable within the UK Police Service.