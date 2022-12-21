6.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Now Playing:

College helps students through tough financial times

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford College is providing more financial support than ever to help students with the cost of their education.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive
Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive

The level of financial support given to students this year has risen by around 30% through a combination of bursaries towards course fees, public transport passes, and subsidised meals.

And the message to families who are finding things tough with the rising cost of living is: Speak to us, as we may be able to help.

- Advertisement -

So far this year, Telford College has more than doubled the amount of money spent on supporting students with free meals while at college.

More than 12,000 free breakfasts have been issued to all students since September – and the initiative has now been extended to cover the spring 2023 term.

Telford College also helps students to cover the cost of public transport, and has seen a 36% increase in bus passes offered to eligible students.

It is currently analysing student travel needs with the aim of providing extra bus routes in and around the town – starting with an additional trial pick up for Madeley and Woodside in January.

The college has also increased the number of laptops provided to students who are unable to access technology or the internet while studying at home, by around 16%.

The laptops and dongles have been financed through a college fund which is set aside to provide support for disadvantaged and vulnerable students.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “We want students to know that, if they are struggling to cover the cost of coming to college, there is support available.

“We have a number of schemes on offer to those that qualify, which can cover anything from travel expenses and childcare fees to course materials, college meals, exam fees, educational visits, and more.

“There are also a significant number of our courses which are free. For those in genuine need, we are determined to do everything we can to remove barriers to education.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP