Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Ambulances to respond to only the most urgent calls as strike action takes place

By Shropshire Live

West Midlands Ambulance Service says that it will continue to attend incidents where there is a threat to life, despite strike action by two unions.

The Trust says that it respects the right of trade union members to take such action or demonstrate their support of strike action.

The action is in response to a national pay dispute with the government.

Members of Unite have indicated that they will undertake strike action today from 06:00 – 17:59.

GMB have indicated that they will undertake strike action from 00:01 – 23:59 today.

Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director at West Midlands Ambulance Service Nathan Hudson, said:

“We have had productive discussions with our staffside colleagues to agree that ambulances will respond to the most urgent calls such as cardiac arrests and where a crew request immediate back up at the scene of a case.

“Other very serious cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases will also see ambulances respond.

“In addition, staff in our non-emergency patient transport service will continue to convey vulnerable groups such as patients undertaking renal dialysis, cancer treatments, palliative care, emergency scans within the strike period timeframe.

“Only call 999 if critically unwell or there is risk to life. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.

“If you need medical help or advice, go to NHS 111 online, your local GP or pharmacy.”

