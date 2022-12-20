7.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Now Playing:

Shrewsbury families given shelter after homes flooded in sub-zero temperatures

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council’s emergency planning team was called into action when six families were left without power or water in sub-zero temperatures.

The families, including a cat and a dog, faced being left in crisis when a burst pipe wiped out electricity and water supplies to their homes in Severn Street, Castlefields, Shrewsbury, on Friday evening.

Shropshire Council’s emergency planning team was alerted to the situation by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and immediately set up an emergency rest centre for those affected at Coton Hill House.

- Advertisement -

Sherry Woolgrove, Shropshire Council’s civil resilience team leader, said:

“We were alerted to the situation by our partners at the fire service when they were unable to contact the property’s landlords.

“We immediately made arrangements to support the families involved. We were able to provide them warmth and shelter at Coton Hill House until suitable overnight accommodation could be found.

“All the people involved were grateful for our help as being faced with homes without power and water in sub-zero temperatures was not a good situation to be in. We made sure they were fed and warm before they were moved to a hotel by the housing association.

“I’d like to thank our staff volunteers, our Emergency Planning Duty Officer and the Housing Options Team for the support provided to the families on that evening.”

Shropshire Council Leader Lezley Picton, added:

“Volunteers in our emergency response team stepped up to help those families in their moment of need and I would like to thank them for their swift and efficient response.

“I was pleased we were able to keep the families safe and warm at Coton Hill House while we worked to find them overnight accommodation. It was a tremendous effort by all involved and an excellent example of how Shropshire Council works to keep communities safe.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP