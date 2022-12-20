Firefighters tackle blaze at property in Wistanstow

Firefighters from across the county attended a fire which severely damaged a house near Craven Arms last night.

The fire broke out in the roof space of the property in Wistanstow at around 8.20pm.

Five fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit and the Light Pumping Unit were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Clun, Craven Arms, Ludlow, Shrewsbury and Tweedale.

Operations, Safety and Principal officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters spent around six hours at the property after arriving at the scene.

Crews used a number of breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.