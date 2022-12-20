6.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Now Playing:

Firefighters tackle blaze at property in Winstansow

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters from across the county attended a fire which severely damaged a house near Craven Arms last night.

The fire broke out in the roof space of the property in Winstansow at around 8.20pm.

Five fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit and the Light Pumping Unit were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Clun, Craven Arms, Ludlow, Shrewsbury and Tweedale.

- Advertisement -

Operations, Safety and Principal officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters spent around six hours at the property after arriving at the scene.

Crews used a number of breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP