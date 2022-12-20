Bridgnorth business community step up for Together at Christmas

Bridgnorth businesses have pulled together to help ‘Together At Christmas’, the Bridgnorth event which gives members of the Bridgnorth community who find themselves alone over the festive period a Christmas meal on Christmas Day.

Churchill Maintenance Ltd on faraday Drive held a Christmas jumper day fundraiser in aid of Together At Christmas

The event looks set to be bigger and better than ever this year with donations flooding in from well-wishers – and it’s not too late to register to attend.

The festive lunch will take place in person this year at Bridgnorth Endowed School and organisers are keen to thank the many businesses who have offered support to ensure this year’s event is better than ever.

There have been plenty of Bridgnorth businesses who have made financial contributions: Churchill Maintenance Ltd on faraday Drive held a Christmas jumper day fundraiser whilst Berriman Eaton held a ‘reverse advent calendar’ fundraiser.

Also making substantial financial contributions are Star Housing Association and the Sir Robert Lee’s Charity. Sainsbury’s Bridgnorth have donated Christmas puddings, specialist bakers Vandermoortele have baked and donated 200 mince pies whilst Graze Restaurant on Whitburn Street have donated fresh fruit salads and Mike and Sarah’s Butchers have again donated turkeys. To make sure the day goes with a bang, Coffee at D’Arcy’s in the High Street have donated all the Christmas crackers.

Organiser Derek Organiser Derek Bartlett said: “We are so grateful to the Bridgnorth businesses who have stepped up to help us to be able to provide a meal at Christmas for people in Bridgnorth.

“Various community groups have also got involved and we are hugely appreciative of the support of Bridgnorth Rugby Club who are providing tables and equipment which will be moved by the Bridgnorth Lions and have also donated alcohol free wine, and Halo Leisure and Bridgnorth Endowed School have given the venue free of charge. The Bridgnorth Community Bus is also providing two buses and driver to help ferry people to and from the venue.

“We would also like to thank Love Bridgnorth for all the press and publicity, Design Jazz the artwork for posters and invitations and Bridgnorth Town Council who have donated gifts for every guest – as well as so many from the community who have donated boxes of biscuits.

“On the subject of biscuits, a huge shout out needs to go to the young people in our community” said Derek, “Noah Davies from Stottesdon Primary School collected 25 biscuit boxes from his schoolmates – which is a fantastic effort and ensures that every guest has something to take home. In addition, the four junior schools in Bridgnorth and the town’s Beaver Colony produced handmade Christmas Cards for our guests. Now that’s what I call a ‘Community Effort!”

There is still time to get in touch to book a place at the table, either for yourself or for someone you know who may, for whatever reasons, find themselves alone or isolated this year at Christmas – they will be assured a warm welcome by the volunteers and hosts who make Together At Christmas a truly wonderful occasion.

To book a place please email admin@bridgnorthbaptist.co.uk or call 01746 768129 or 07732 566095.