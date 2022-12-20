AA patroller helps Shrewsbury pensioner who fell into open manhole

An AA patroller came to the aid of a pensioner in Shrewsbury on Monday who had become trapped after falling down an open manhole.

The incident happened when the patrol pulled up to help with what he thought would be a routine vehicle recovery on Hereford Road.

Patrol, Paul Wright, 49, from Worcester, was dispatched to an AA Member’s home to recover their vehicle to the garage, but when he pulled up to collect the vehicle, he immediately noticed that something wasn’t quite right across the road from where he’d stopped.

As Paul went over to investigate, he discovered that a 79-year-old pensioner had fallen into an open manhole and was stuck shoulder-high in the opening. Paul immediately comforted the gentleman while another passer-by alerted Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to the incident.

The pair decided, as per Paul’s AA training, that it would be safer not to move the pensioner as it couldn’t be determined if he was injured or not, due to the confined nature of the opening.

Paul used his emergency foil blanket to maintain the gentleman’s temperature and spoke with him to keep him alert while they waited for the fire crew to arrive on the scene.

Once the Fire and Rescue team arrived, they used their skills and experience to safely remove the vulnerable pensioner from the manhole, and as a precaution, drove him to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to be checked out. Thankfully, he was found to be uninjured, but badly shaken.

Paul’s manager, Ed Nightingale, said: “The role of an AA patrol is extremely varied, and this incident goes to show that whatever the circumstances, our patrols often adapt their skills to suit whatever situation they come across.

“Although Paul is keen to play down his role in the rescue of the gentleman, we’re incredibly proud of Paul’s actions – he exemplifies the AA’s core values. Our thanks also go to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue crew for their incredible skills and compassion shown when dealing with this unfortunate incident.”

The manhole was cordoned off following the incident, and the inspection cover has since been replaced after the fire crew alerted Shropshire Council.