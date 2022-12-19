Telford & Wrekin Council to launch coronation grant fund

A new grant fund is being launched by Telford & Wrekin Council to help communities celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King Charles III.

On Saturday 6 May 2023 the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place. The Ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

To mark this historic occasion Telford & Wrekin Council is launching a new grant offering an opportunity to bring communities together for His Majesty King Charles III and to celebrate his new reign.

The fund will support local communities to either hold their own Coronation events and celebrations, carry out a Coronation project or create a lasting legacy marking the occasion.

The aim is to make the Coronation weekend one to remember, as well as supporting projects throughout the Coronation year that create lasting memories, legacies and installations that will mark the occasion for years to come. It will be a time for celebration, community spirit and for marking and looking forward to the future of the King’s reign.

Telford & Wrekin Council will launch the grant in the new year when full details on who can apply, how to apply and the criteria for what the grant will cover will be released.

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“We wanted people to start thinking about what celebrations they may want to create for this historic occasion next year. A key theme for all events, projects or permanent features applying for a grant must be sustainability. King Charles III has been a campaigner for the environment for 50 years and continues to champion sustainability. We are asking applicants to consider the sustainability of their celebration and minimising its negative impact on the environment e.g. replacing single use plastics, prioritising local suppliers. Applications with a strong approach to protecting the environment, sustainability and celebrating our natural world will be prioritised.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for communities to come together to celebrate and create memories and we hope to see lots of applications for the grant. Applications open in the new year.”