Shrewsbury Rangers increase town centre patrols to seven days a week

The introduction of the Shrewsbury Rangers has been welcomed, with patrols increasing to provide extra reassurance to the public and business owners.

Shrewsbury Rangers picture with a local police officer on Pride Hill

Businesses say the regular patrols have been appreciated by customers, providing a visible reassuring presence and contributing to an improved town centre environment.

The Shrewsbury Ranger project is coordinated by Shrewsbury BID and financed by the Home Office Safer Streets Fund, supported by Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Council, and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

The project began in September, with Rangers patrolling five days a week at various times during the day and evening. They are now patrolling seven days a week over the Christmas and new year period when the town centre sees a big increase in visitors, both during the day and at night.

Anna Kayiatou, owner of Dutch Living in Castle Street, said: “We have really noticed the difference since the patrols started, and everyone appreciates the visual reassurance they provide. It’s great that they are increasing their presence during the busiest time of the year.”

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison for Shrewsbury BID, said some businesses had reported a noticeable reduction in anti-social incidents since the town rangers had been introduced.

She said: “Shrewsbury has always been an enjoyable place to work and whilst incidents are rare, they do occasionally happen, so it’s useful to have this extra support when needed.

“We are grateful to our partners for their support with the Shrewsbury Rangers project, and the extra funding which is enabling us to extend the frequency of their patrols.”

Elisa Lewis, store manager of M&S in Shrewsbury, welcomed the additional patrols over Christmas.

“The town rangers have been brilliant and customers have said they appreciate them being around,” she said.

“Footfall always increases at Christmas, especially when the school holidays start, so it makes sense to increase the number of patrols.”