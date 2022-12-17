Woman killed in Halesfield collision

A woman lost her life after a collision between a van and a car in Halesfield, Telford, yesterday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision yesterday, Friday 16 December, just after 1pm.

The collision occurred at Halesfield 6, Halesfield in Telford between a white Renault Luton van and a silver Vauxhall Astra car.



Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene and the female driver of the Astra car was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital where she later died.

If you saw the incident, or either vehicle in the area prior to the incident, you can contact police on 01952 261833 or email Sergeant Lewis Carpenter at lewis.carpenter@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 227i of 16 December 2022.