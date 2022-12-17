3.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Shrewsbury swimming club at risk of closure

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 128-year-old swimming club in Shrewsbury could be forced to shut its doors for good unless it can raise another £7,000 by mid January.

Local parents and councillors are making an appeal to residents and businesses to donate and save Shrewsbury Swimming Club
Local parents and councillors are making an appeal to residents and businesses to donate and save Shrewsbury Swimming Club

Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club, founded 1894, has lost over £15,000 in expected income due to the closure of the main Quarry pool, a drop in member numbers & the long term impact of Covid. As a result, it is appealing to residents and businesses in Shrewsbury for funds to keep providing a service to young swimmers across the town.

The club has raised an impressive £8,000 to support its efforts including a grant from Sports England, but needs to raise more to make up its £15,000 target. It is now making a final appeal to residents and businesses to save the club.

Anna Fletcher is a local parent and Chair of Shrewsbury ASC. She said: “Swimming is more than just a sport to many of our members; it’s a way of life. Being part of the Shrewsbury Swim Family is crucial to their wellbeing, not just physically but mentally.

“As someone with young children, it really upsets me to think that our club, which has provided a service to the town for 128 years, might have to close for good. We are working so hard to save our club but are still short by some way – we really need people to step up on this!”

One parent who would be impacted by the club’s closure is Moray Hayman. She said:

“We never saw our daughter as a County qualifying club swimmer but in the short 8 months she’s been part of Shrewsbury she’s gone from being a shy, reserved swimmer to a strong, determined swimmer with a passion for smashing her goals everytime she walks through the doors, supported by the incredible coaches!

“Covid hit our daughter hard – she was only 9 when it began and lost a lot of confidence. This is now a distant memory as she goes from strength to strength in her swimming training and competing. Without the club I’m not sure where we would be, as we recognise not only our daughter’s advancements but also her communication with adults, her new friends, her focus and concentration at school and her healthier attitude to life.”

The efforts of Anna and the club efforts have attracted the support of local councillors. Alex Wagner, who represents Bowbrook, said: “Shrewsbury Swimming Club provides a really important service to the health and wellbeing of young people across our town. The team are working incredibly hard to raise money to keep their doors open, and provide that service for another 128 years.

“We live in a wonderful town with a wonderful community, and I know people are capable of huge generosity here – this is a cause well worth supporting if you are a resident or business who can help.”

People can donate to the cause here.

