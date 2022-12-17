Oswestry Town Council pays tribute to mother and son following fire

Oswestry Town Council has paid tribute to two local residents who died following a fire at their home in Oswestry on Wednesday.

Oswestry Town Council has paid tribute to Alan Metcalfe (centre)

The council said it was saddened to hear of the death of Alan Metcalfe and his mother Eileen Metcalfe.

In a tribute, it said Alan and Eileen were much loved and respected members of the community who volunteered at Oswestry’s Youth Music Festival and performed for many years with the Porthywaen Silver Band.

Alan was presented with a special individual award for his contribution to Oswestry at Oswestry’s Civic Awards in 2017. At the time, he had given over 32 years towards working with young people and providing enjoyment through his own musical talent for many people.

Alan was also a Steward and Vice Chairman of Oswestry’s Youth Music Festival where his mother Eileen also volunteered. Eileen served on the Youth Music Festival Committee for over 40 years and in 2019 was presented with a special award from the British and International Federation of Festivals to thank her for her service.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, said: “Oswestry Town Council would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Alan and Eileen Metcalfe.

“We would like to thank them for their many years of service to our community and we are heartened to learn that the Oswestry Youth Music Festival plan to commemorate them with a new festival trophy in their name.”