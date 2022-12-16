Collision closes A49 at Leebotwood

1.8 C
By Chris Pritchard

Emergency services dealt with a serious collision on the A49 at Leebotwood this morning.

The collision happened at around 9.25am and involved a light goods vehicle and a heavy goods vehicle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service along with the Midlands Air Ambulance attended along with three fire appliances including the rescue tender from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Shrewsbury and an operations officer.

Fire crews assisted ambulance crews at the scene and made the vehicles safe.

The condition of those involved is currently not known.

Police have closed the road and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

