6,000 cases and 68 speeches in Helen Morgan’s first year as an MP

MP Helen Morgan has helped constituents with nearly 6,000 pieces of casework in the first 12 months since her election, it has been revealed.

Morgan pledges to keep doing ‘everything possible’ to help constituents

The Liberal Democrat MP has delivered on her pledge to stand up for North Shropshire by speaking 68 times in the House of Commons, asking 101 written Parliamentary questions and securing three of her own debates in just one year.

Helen became the first Liberal Democrat MP to represent North Shropshire when she overturned a majority of 23,000 to win a landmark by-election victory and has been working tirelessly to help her constituents ever since.

The first anniversary of Helen’s election is today and already Helen has been an MP alongside three different prime ministers.

Helen has marked the anniversary by tabling a motion which calls for the creation of a new Rural Minister to tackle issues facing areas like North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“It’s been an extremely busy year but I stood for election so I could help the brilliant people of North Shropshire and that is exactly what I have been working hard to do.

“I hope my actions in Parliament and at home in North Shropshire have shown just how much I care about the area I’m proud to call home.

“The Conservatives have neglected rural areas like Shropshire for far too long, as has been shown by the lack of help for off-grid homes and absence of understanding when it comes to the health crisis here.

“I’ve done everything possible to raise the profile of the problems we face in Parliament, challenging ministers every week and securing dedicated debates on key issues like ambulance delays.

“Meanwhile my team and I have been extremely busy helping people solve individual problems in North Shropshire. From heating to health to passport renewals, there is a huge amount of casework constantly coming into my office.

“The Government chaos has made many problems far worse and has proved just how important it is to have hardworking MPs who care about their constituents standing up for their local area.”