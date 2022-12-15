Shropshire Council commits to develop delivery plan for Oswestry

Shropshire Council has committed to develop a delivery plan named the ‘Future Oswestry plan’ to progress development and investment in Oswestry.

Oswestry market. Photo: Shropshire Council

Following a Cabinet meeting on 14 December, the Future Oswestry plan will now pave the way to transform Oswestry for its residents, visitors, and businesses. The plan will focus on four key areas: Church Street quarter, Cambrian Gateway, Castle quarter and Mile End developments, all of which will feature various public realm, transport and placemaking enhancements.

The plan has been created by the Future Oswestry group, a partnership comprised of representatives from Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council, Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID) and the community.

The group, originally set up in 2019, has since led on projects such the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project and the public consultation and engagement works as part of the Future Oswestry plan.

Councillor for Oswestry West and Chair of the Future Oswestry group, Mike Isherwood, was pleased about the news:

“The Future Oswestry group is a real example of collaboration at its finest. The group is underpinned by a crucial commonality – that all partners want Oswestry to thrive in all aspects of our society. The group meets regularly to discuss ongoing projects within the town centre and is committed to the Future Oswestry plan cause and purpose.

“Since it was founded, the group has made all sorts of enhancements to Oswestry and its high street, many of which the community have noticed and appreciated. From restoring historic shopfronts and alleyways, to large-scale infrastructure projects, we are confident that this plan will create a future Oswestry that the community are proud to be a part of.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds. Residents and businesses know how much potential there is in the town in areas such as Festival Square, Bailey Head and Castle View, and the feedback received from residents and wider stakeholder groups has been a key driver within the plan.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing shared:

“This is brilliant news for Oswestry. As a Council, we have listened to our community and stakeholders and as a result, established some key projects which can only add to the town’s character.

“Whilst this plan has been written with key research and discussions in mind, it’s important that the plan has room for agility as our local economy continues to recover post-pandemic. The plan is not a fixed blueprint and simply marks the beginning of some exciting times ahead.”

Adele Nightingale, manager of Oswestry BID shared:

Being part of the Future Oswestry group has really assisted us on getting some great projects off the ground and delivered. It helped us to secure the HSHAZ funding and gives us the space to work together and focus on what is needed. The Future Oswestry plan will give us the grounding to work towards aspirations whilst always being mindful of the ‘bigger picture’ which ensures that we continue to work collaboratively to deliver more initiatives and projects for Oswestry.