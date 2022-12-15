Holroyd Theatre sees over 20,000 visitors

With over 20,000 visitors having attended The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry, it is quickly realising its ambitions of establishing itself as a cultural flagship for North Shropshire and the Welsh Borders.

Michael Jenkins, Commercial Director, Stephen Conroy, Catering & Lettings Manager and Kelly Parsons, External Relations

The Holroyd Community Theatre, established in 2019 was impacted by interruptions brought about from the Covid pandemic forcing it to delay its official opening. However, with the curtain well and truly lifted, the theatre’s first full yearly programme brought a diverse and eclectic offering from live interviews with BBC Any Questions and celebrity guests including much loved writer and star of Gavin and Stacey, Ruth Jones, chef and restaurateur Rick Stein, and one of the most famous referees in World Rugby, Nigel Owens, to Mid Wales Opera, Johns Boys Choir, Fron Male Voice Choir and British Youth Music Theatre. In addition to stand up comedy and stage productions with Chicago, 9 to 5 and Matilda.

Approaching its 3 years anniversary, Michael Jenkins Creative Director of The Holroyd Community Theatre reflects, “It has been wonderful to welcome people into the theatre and witness firsthand the impact and power that theatre has had on the community by enriching the lives of those who take an active part in it, as well as audience members who benefit from live theatre productions, especially following the couple of years the theatre landscape has seen.

“Being fortunate to have a theatre venue within the area has enabled us to entertain and collaborate with local groups including local amateur dramatics and organisations such as BOOKA Bookshop, to showcase the breadth of local talent whilst providing opportunities, escapism and long lasting friendships. It certainly feels like the gift that keeps giving.”

Michael continued, “And what a programme we have had since our doors finally opened, from dance, music, performing arts and live chats there has been something for everyone.”

This season continues to be jam-packed with Moreton Hall cast performing Sister Act, North Wales Opera providing operatic delights, Booka Bookshop holding live interviews with World Rugby referee Nigel Owens and popular broadcaster and columnist Adrian Chiles and Guilsfield Amateur Dramatics Society performing A Vicar of Dibley.

Holroyd Community Theatre continues to be home to a growing membership of young performers through North Shropshire Music, Face2Face Performance Academy and Shropshire Creative Arts Programme.