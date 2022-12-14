0.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Two people die in tragic Oswestry house fire

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

West Midlands Ambulance service has confirmed that two people have died after a house fire in Oswestry in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services received a call reporting a house fire on Glentworth Close in Oswestry at 4.21 this morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said that on arrival crews saw flames and smoke issuing from the building, which was a bungalow.

Six firefighters wore breathing apparatus to enter the property where they located a man, believed to be in his 50s and a woman, believed to be in her 80s. They were both rescued from the home by crews who then began administering life support alongside the ambulance service.

The statement read: “Unfortunately, despite the emergency service’s best efforts the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Second person dies

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found fire and police colleagues administering CPR to one occupant, a woman, who had been rescued from the property and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance crews worked quickly to provide advanced life support before conveying her on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the ambulance and hospital staff, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed dead a short time later at the hospital.”

Three fire appliances from Shropshire Fire and Rescue were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry, alongside an appliance from North Wales Fire Service. Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance.

Two ambulances from West Midlands Ambulance Service, a paramedic officer, and a MERIT trauma doctor were also sent to the scene.

Extremely tragic incident

Area Manager Adam Matthews said:

“This was an extremely tragic incident that will undoubtedly be felt throughout the community. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the man and woman’s friends and family at this extremely difficult time.

“Firefighters worked tirelessly to help the individuals involved but sadly there was nothing more they could do. Officers are still at the scene and fire investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.”

