Shropshire Patient Transport Liaison Officer recognised at awards

A Patient Transport Liaison Officer (PTLO) based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is celebrating after being shortlisted in a prestigious regional award which recognises local hospital heroes.

Steve Lovell, PTLO at E-zec Shropshire

Steve Lovell, PTLO at E-zec Shropshire was nominated for Partner of the Year in the SaTH Trust Awards for his commitment to the industry, and his innovative developments to streamlining a more efficient and effective service.

Andrea Bayes, Renal Manager at E-zec Shropshire, said: “We were incredibly proud to learn that Steve Lovell was nominated in the SaTH Trust Awards, and we’d like to wish him a huge congratulations. Recognised due to his dedication to improving the Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service (NEPTS), and aiming to make it a positive and seamless process for hospitals and service users.”

Steve previously worked as an Ambulance Care Assistant (ACA) for three years prior to undertaking his new role as PTLO, which he’s had for approximately three and a half years. E-zec took over the Shropshire contract in October 2021, and for the past 12 months, he’s been supporting the business with developing and enhancing NEPTS.

“Earlier this year we launched a new initiative at both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), Telford, to enhance the administrative accuracy and team efficiency, along with additional staff training”, Andrea continued. “And Steve was absolutely the driving force behind this brand-new programme – since our initial meetings back in July, he’s shown nothing but positive determination and motivation. Whilst all involved have been integral to the success, it’s without doubt that Steve’s hard work and commitment made it possible.

“This is the first time that any NEPTS provider in Shropshire has been nominated for a SaTH Trust Award, and whilst it spotlights Steve’s successes and personal development, it also demonstrates some of the fantastic work that E-zec are providing within the community.”

Individuals in the local area were invited to nominate their hospital heroes as part of the annual SaTH Trust Awards. And for the second year running, readers of the Shropshire Star were asked to identify individuals or collectives that have provided exceptional care and service, and exceeded all expectations of their role within the NHS / healthcare setting.

The virtual awards ceremony was held on Thursday 17th November.

Steve added: “It was such an honour to have been recognised in this way, and I’m incredibly grateful for all who nominated me. Whilst I wasn’t crowned the overall winner of this category, I feel incredibly privileged to have had my work commended – and to have been the first from any NEPTS provider is hugely significant, as it really highlights the importance of what we do in the community.”