Shropshire museum in top 10 per cent of attractions

People sharing their love for Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery have earned the Shrewsbury venue recognition on the global travel website Tripadvisor.

Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

The Shropshire Council-owned venue has been recognised with the Travellers’ Choice 2022 award. Tripadvisor gives a Travellers’ Choice award to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on the travel site.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“It is always a pleasure to receive an award, but because this award has been down to the high numbers of positive reviews left by visitors it has even more significance.

“The award recognises the consistently high standards and positive experiences delivered by the staff at this stunning venue.

“With regular reviews, praising everything from staff and volunteer knowledge, the quality of the collections, to the exhibition programme and the detail and service provided for special events and weddings, the team and Shropshire Council have a lot to be proud of.

“I would like to thank all the people who have taken the time to post their kind and generous reviews and we look forward to welcoming more people to SM&AG as a result of our award.”