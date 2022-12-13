-2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Residents encouraged to order prescriptions ahead of festive period

By Shropshire Live

Get ready for Christmas by ordering your prescriptions early, is the message from health experts at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

With Christmas and New Year fast approaching, NHS leaders are keen to ensure that people across the county have enough of their routine medication and prescriptions.

With some pharmacies and GP practices closed over the Bank Holidays, patients are being asked to check they have the required supply of prescribed medication.

Pharmacies across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are asking patients to check their supply, and order 14 days before they’re due to run out to ensure they have the medication needed for the festive season.

For those patients whose GP practice is part of the Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service, repeat prescriptions can be ordered from the comfort of your home by email.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “Now is the time to plan ahead to help get you and your family through the winter season. By ordering early and collecting on time, you’ll save yourself the stress of possibly not getting what you need on time. and play your part in keeping the pressure off our health services.

“Christmas and New Year can be a difficult time for health and social care professionals. Demand will be extremely high, and we are asking people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to ‘think’ and access the right service for their healthcare need.

“Let’s all choose well this Christmas. Call NHS 111 for urgent medical advice, go online here or use your local walk-in Minor Injury Unit. We must keep A&E and 999 ambulance services for those who really need them.”

