Awards launched in Shropshire for children with cancer

An awards scheme recognising the courage of children and young people diagnosed with cancer has been launched in Shropshire, supported by children’s TV presenter Mister Maker.

Children’s TV presenter Phil Gallagher (aka Mr Maker) is supporting the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards, in partnership with TK Maxx

Around 160 children are diagnosed with cancer in Shropshire and the West Midlands every year.



Nominations for the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards, in partnership with TK Maxx, are now open and families across Shropshire are being called on to nominate young cancer patients and survivors in the run up to Christmas.

The Star Awards are open to all children under 18 who live in the UK and have been treated for the disease within the past five years.**

- Advertisement -

There is no judging panel, because Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

Everyone nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces, including celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker – aka Phil Gallagher.

Phil Gallagher said: “The strength these young people show when faced with a cancer diagnosis is remarkable, and that’s why I’m supporting the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards again this year. Their courage and resilience needs to be honoured, and the Star Awards are such a lovely way of doing that and showing them how special they are.”

Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer, to the impact of treatment. That’s why Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People is supporting dedicated research to help ensure more youngsters survive cancer with a good quality of life.

Helping to transform survival is Birmingham Children’s Hospital, one of the many centres across the UK taking part in groundbreaking clinical trials coordinated by Cancer Research UK’s Children’s Cancer Trials Team. These trials make innovative new treatments available to children with cancer in the city and across the Midlands.

One of the trials is working to improve chemotherapy options for children with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). One of the team’s aim is to find a safe dose of a new drug which will be tested in combination with chemotherapy that’s already being given as treatment. The trial, called MyeChild01, will compare a number of treatment plans to find out which works best at improving survival for patients.

Through the Star Awards, the charity hopes to raise awareness of some of the challenges faced by young people with cancer which its scientists are working to tackle.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Shropshire, Paula Young, said: “As we mark our 20th anniversary, we’re reflecting on the progress made in the fight against the disease, but there’s still much further to go. A cancer diagnosis is heart-breaking at any age, but it can be particularly difficult for a child or young person and their families – especially when many may experience serious long-term side effects from their treatment.

“Our Star Awards shine an important light on these inspirational individuals, so we’re urging people to get nominating now so we can celebrate their incredible courage.”

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx, the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers. Since 2004, the retailer has raised more than £43 million for vital research to help improve survival and reduce the long-term side effects of treatments.

To nominate a star visit cruk.org/starawards