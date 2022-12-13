-1.8 C
£490,000 Government funding secured for crime prevention in Wellington

Government funding of £490,000 has been secured for tackling crime including violence against women and girls in Wellington.

The funding will be used to target areas of Wellington that are experiencing a range of issues
Following a joint bid between Telford & Wrekin Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, the money has been allocated for a wide programme of work – starting imminently.

From physical changes in the environment, an academic study to determine how to better support women at night, through to practical measures in taxis, licensing for safe and secure night time venues such as bars and clubs, raising rented housing standards and an education programme aimed at addressing attitudes and behaviours from a young age are just few examples of the work planned or already being implemented.

Councillor Paul Watling (Labour), Cabinet Member for Safer & Stronger Communities said:

“This funding will be used to target areas of Wellington that are experiencing a range of issues, highlighted through Police data and used to create a stronger community where everyone feels safe and connected including measures to reduce violence against women and girls. 

“Since 2010, Telford & Wrekin Council has been making a proactive stand against violence against women and girls and the £500k of funding will support the extensive work already being undertaken and allow us to enhance some of the existing measures in place. 

John Campion, West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “I am delighted our joint bid was successful. This huge funding boost will help us to introduce measures that will make a real difference to women and girls in Wellington. 

“As Police and Crime Commissioner, I am clear that no one should fear walking out of their front door. To ensure this is a reality we need to turn public spaces into spaces where you feel safe and are safe. The Safer Streets programme makes this change possible, by listening to communities, understanding their concerns, and addressing them we are able to create a safer West Mercia for all.”

The previous rounds of Safer Streets has seen £1m secured for both Sutton Hill and Brookside combined where the most recent available evidence, hailed the Brookside project a ’huge success’ and showed an overall decline in crime of 15 percent in just 12 months and by more than 50 per cent in other specific types.

Now in its fourth phase, Safer Streets aims to support local authorities and police forces to invest in crime prevention initiatives aimed at neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour with this round having a focus on violence against women and girls and improving the safety of public spaces for all.

