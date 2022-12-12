Yarn bombers create Christmas tree with a difference

-0.5 C
A Shropshire yarn bombing group has set aside traditional tinsel and baubles to create a Christmas tree with a difference.

Members of the Castlefields Yarn Bombing Crew with their decorated Christmas tree at St Chad’s
And the fruits of their labour can now be enjoyed as part of the Christmas Tree Festival at Shrewsbury’s St Chad’s Church.

The 28-member-strong Castlefields Yarn Bombing Crew have knitted more than 130 colourful woolly hats to decorate the tree in support of local charity Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

The tree is one of a host of imaginatively decorated trees to be enjoyed at this year’s festival which runs from December 10 to January 3.

“We have never had a Christmas tree at St Chad’s before,” said Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. “So when we heard about the Castlefields Yarn Bombing Crew we thought this might give us a golden opportunity to do something a bit different. And they’ve done a really superb job.”

“This project has been a real labour of love for us,” said Clare Bear, one of the yarn bombers and project manager for Lovelyland, a not-for-profit social enterprise working with schools and community groups – including the yarn bombing group – across Shropshire.

She said: “The 130 brightly coloured woolly hats knitted to decorate the tree represent many months of hard work by our amazing yarn bombing crew. I’m sure people will enjoy the tree. It’s also a particular pleasure for us to be supporting Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin who do such a fantastic job in helping older people across the county.”

