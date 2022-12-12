Shrewsbury man charged with assault and burglary

A 48-year-old Shrewsbury man appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday charged with burglary following a burglary and assault at a home in Church Stretton.

The incident happened on October 14 when, shortly after midnight, the outbuilding of a home was broken into, and the homeowner assaulted.

Following the crime, an investigation was launched by West Mercia Police Serious Acquisitive Crime Team.

Russell Harley, of New Park Close, was arrested and charged with burglary, assault and three counts of theft following crimes at a newsagent in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury.