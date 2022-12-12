Prison sentence for Telford man for domestic abuse and arson

A 19-year-old Telford man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for offences including those of domestic abuse and arson.

Alex Millar, from Gleneagles Close, Sutton Hill in Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday 6 December.

As well as being sentenced to 30 months for Controlling & Coercive behaviour, he was also given a ten-year restraining order against his victim.

Arson with intent to endanger life

Millar also pleaded guilty in July to arson with intent to endanger life in a separate incident and received a 20-month sentence, totalling four years and two months for all offences which will run consecutively.

Detective Constable Izzy Broxton said: “Millar has received a substantial custodial sentence which reflects his appalling behaviour towards the victim and wider public.

“I hope that the victim in this case can now move forward with her life feeling that Millar has got the sentence he deserves. Her bravery in coming forward and supporting a prosecution has enabled us to get this conviction and I praise her for determination and courage.

“We will act on all reports made and offer our full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic abuse – as this case shows both we, the police, and the courts take any reports very seriously.”

Domestic abuse

For details of how to report any concerns about domestic abuse, including contact details of our partners, please visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/support-organisations/.



Always dial 999 in an emergency.