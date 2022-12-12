MP takes police and highways officer to see dangers on A483

MP Helen Morgan made the case for reducing the speed limit as she showed police and highways officers the dangers of the A483 in Pant.

Helen Morgan MP shows Rod Lake (West Mercia Police traffic advisor) and Richard Timothy (National Highways route manager) dangers along the A483 in Pant

The North Shropshire MP was joined by Richard Timothy from National Highways and Rod Lake from West Mercia Police on the Shropshire-Wales border, where Helen is campaigning to make the road safer.

Helen wants to see the 30mph speed limit from Pant extended towards Llanymynech and a safe crossing installed for children walking to school.

She is also calling for changes to make nearby Llynclys Crossroads safer and is awaiting the results of a National Highways study into the crash-prone junction.

In the long term, the Liberal Democrat MP supports building a bypass around Pant and Llanymynech to improve safety for local families who have to cope with large vehicles, narrow pavements and blind junctions on one of the busiest roads in the region.

She has already written to the Transport Secretary stressing the need to improve road safety along the Shropshire-Wales border and organised this week’s site visit to get police and highways officers onboard.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“The A483 needs to be made safer for the many families that live in Pant and Llanymynech and for the thousands of road users who travel across the border every week.

“It’s scary enough turning out of Llynclys and then driving along the narrow road, let alone cycling or walking down the narrow pavements as articulated lorries rush past.

“I’m grateful for Richard and Rod for listening and I am pleased they have both agreed to investigate the safety measures I’ve called for.

“I’ll continue to work hard to make the area safer for everyone who uses it.”