Telford school benefits from major extension

A Telford school has benefitted from a major extension project that includes a brand new three-storey teaching block.

The new teaching block at Holy Trinity Academy in Priorslee. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council in partnership with the contractor Willmott Dixon has recently completed the project at Holy Trinity Academy in Priorslee.

The new teaching block is equipped with four science labs, 10 teaching rooms and other multi-purpose spaces to support greater student intake. The school’s dining hall has been extended, for students to enjoy additional space at break-time and at assemblies.

The outdoor sports areas of the school have been completely renovated to support the students’ PE curriculum and events timetable. The local community also benefits from the school’s new 3G sports pitch, available to hire outside of school hours.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Cabinet member for Children, Young people and Families, said:

“We are strongly committed to continue to invest in schools across the borough, so every local child and young person can have the opportunity to attend their local school and to learn in a modern environment.

“We are delighted that another major extension has been recently completed at one of our secondary schools and 6th forms, Holy Trinity Academy. The school is now able to take on more students and the local community can make use of new sports facilities available for hire during weekends and evenings.

“In the coming months, other borough schools will undergo refurbishments and extensions to provide the very best educational experience for our children and young people, closer to where they live.”

Angus Neal, Headteacher at Holy Trinity Academy, said:

“This development led by Telford & Wrekin Council and its contractor Willmott Dixon has further expanded the fantastic facilities we had in place for our students since 2015.

“We are absolutely delighted with the finished product – with the new extra classrooms, science lab, IT facilities, 3G football pitch – our students and staff have fully accessed these since September.

“The new facilities support our educational vision for the school and our ambition to become an outstanding school, with places available for local youngsters.”

Andrew Bell, Senior Operations Manager at Willmott Dixon commented: “We are really proud to have been involved, together with Telford & Wrekin Council, in the massive upgrade of Holy Trinity Academy’s facilities and to play a major part in creating new learning experiences, for generations to come.

“We have utilised modular construction for the new teaching block, to minimise disruption to the students and to ensure we complete the project in time for the new student intake in September.

“We are thrilled to now see the students and the teaching staff fully enjoying the new classes and their modern facilities.”