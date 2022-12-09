Police cordon lifted following bomb threat at Shrewsbury Hotel

An incident that closed parts of Shrewsbury town centre on Thursday evening has concluded with police satisfied that the threat was not genuine.

Police had put a cordon in place with road closures and evacuated properties on Wyle Cop on Thursday evening at around 7.30pm in response to a call to police earlier in the evening regarding The Lion Hotel in Shrewsbury.

Bomb threat not genuine

A statement from West Mercia Police, released just after midnight, read: “We are pleased to advise that the incident at The Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury has come safely to an end.

“Following a bomb threat earlier on Thursday evening, officers are now satisfied that the threat was not genuine and the area is safe. People are being allowed to return to their homes, the cordon is lifted and the roads reopened.

“We would like to thank our officers and supporting emergency services for their help this evening, together with the patience and support of the local community.”

Police say that reassurance patrols will continue throughout the day and if any members of the public have any concerns they can speak to one of their officers.