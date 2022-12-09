Medieval brooch found in north Shropshire field declared treasure

A Medieval brooch discovered in a field in north Shropshire has been declared treasure by a coroner.

The annular after it had been cleaned. Photo: Caroline Parkinson

The silver gilt brooch is decorated with two two-headed animals with saltire crosses in between and was discovered by detectorist Caroline Parkinson in a field near Hodnet.

The find was declared treasure at an inquest held in Shirehall, Shrewsbury, by senior Shropshire and Telford coroner John Ellery.

Caroline reported her find to the Portable Antiquities Scheme and finds liaison officer for Shropshire and Hereford, Dr Ian Bass, has dated the brooch as belonging to the 13th Century (1200-1300).

He said the discovery had been made through Caroline’s responsible metal detecting.

Shropshire Council museums service has expressed an interest in acquiring the find under the Treasure Act 1996 and now the annular has been declared treasure it will be valued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport’s Treasure Valuation Committee.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We are delighted the Medieval brooch has been found in such remarkable condition and that the finder acted responsibly and according to the law in reporting its discovery.

“It is always incredible to discover what has been hidden under the county’s land and we look forward to being able to acquire this piece so that it can be put on display in Shrewsbury Museum and enjoyed by everyone.”

Emma-Kate Lanyon, curator for Shropshire Council museums service, said:

“In Medieval times the annular brooch was as much an everyday necessity as an adornment. Small brooches like this would have been used to pin and fasten clothing in place by both men and women. They were often given as marriage gifts or love tokens.

“Our display at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery shows that they were made from everyday plain bronze examples to finely decorated gold ones, used to dress lords and nobles.”

Caroline added: “It was such an exciting find to make and I knew it had to be reported in the proper way. It is important that detectorists act responsibly and protect their finds so that they can be recorded and documented.

“I hope the annular can be acquired by the museums service and go on display for people to enjoy – I would certainly like to go and see it.”