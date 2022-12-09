Last call for applications to the Freedom Fund in Whitchurch

The deadline for applications to the Freedom Fund in Whitchurch is fast approaching with community groups in and around Whitchurch only having until 5pm on Friday 16 December to submit applications.

Shropshire Councillors are helping to promote the Freedom Fund in Whitchurch

The Freedom Fund is a community fund which will invest thousands of pounds in environmental projects in areas where it is rolling out its lightning-fast, full-fibre network.

From community gardens and tree planting to recycling and energy saving initiatives, non-profit community groups delivering environmental projects of any size can apply for up to £250.

Applications are welcome from groups operating in and around Whitchurch, such as those in Tilstock, Bronington and Marbury.

Freedom Fibre is currently rolling out its lightning-fast, full-fibre network to homes in and around Whitchurch. It is envisaged that The Freedom Fund will be available across the rest of Freedom Fibre’s build footprint in 2023.

Freedom Fibre’s Chief Executive Officer Neil McArthur said:

“We have received such a great range of applications so far – I really am looking forward to seeing what comes in during this final week and awarding the funds to community groups in and around Whitchurch.”

Applications to the Freedom Fund close on Friday 16 December at 5pm and can be made via freedomfibre.com/fund.