2.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 9, 2022
Now Playing:

Last call for applications to the Freedom Fund in Whitchurch

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The deadline for applications to the Freedom Fund in Whitchurch is fast approaching with community groups in and around Whitchurch only having until 5pm on Friday 16 December to submit applications.

Shropshire Councillors are helping to promote the Freedom Fund in Whitchurch
Shropshire Councillors are helping to promote the Freedom Fund in Whitchurch

The Freedom Fund is a community fund which will invest thousands of pounds in environmental projects in areas where it is rolling out its lightning-fast, full-fibre network.

From community gardens and tree planting to recycling and energy saving initiatives, non-profit community groups delivering environmental projects of any size can apply for up to £250.

- Advertisement -

Applications are welcome from groups operating in and around Whitchurch, such as those in Tilstock, Bronington and Marbury.

Freedom Fibre is currently rolling out its lightning-fast, full-fibre network to homes in and around Whitchurch. It is envisaged that The Freedom Fund will be available across the rest of Freedom Fibre’s build footprint in 2023.

Freedom Fibre’s Chief Executive Officer Neil McArthur said:

“We have received such a great range of applications so far – I really am looking forward to seeing what comes in during this final week and awarding the funds to community groups in and around Whitchurch.”

Applications to the Freedom Fund close on Friday 16 December at 5pm and can be made via freedomfibre.com/fund.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP