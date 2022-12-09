First peek inside brand-new Shrewsbury care home

Lime Trees, a brand-new state of the art residential and dementia care home in Shrewsbury, is preparing to open its doors for the first time on 10th December for members of the local community to come along and take a look around.

Residents will benefit from a variety of inspirational day spaces

Guests will be able to explore the facilities, learn more about the Lime Trees lifestyle, enjoy complimentary refreshments and take away a free gift bag.

Lime Trees care home on Oteley road, operated by Ideal Carehomes, will be providing a luxurious home for up to 66 older people, whilst employing over 65 team members once fully staffed.

Lime Trees residents will enjoy bright, open plan social areas and ultra-wide corridors, designed with them in mind. Residents will also enjoy Lime Trees’ lavish café area, beautiful garden rooms, and a plush cinema room with its very own popcorn machine. The spacious en-suite bedrooms and latest care technology will allow the care team to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible.

Lime Trees is an EPC ‘A’ rated care home, built with environmental impact in mind. Through use of solar panels and ground source heat pump technology, the home can be operated as a Carbon Free Green home running without the use of gas.

Lime Trees’ Home Manager, Karen Williams, said: “We are extremely excited to soon be able to open the doors of our beautiful new home to the Shrewsbury community. Our residents will benefit so much from our facilities, and the full and varied social programme organised by our activities co-ordinators.

“We have had such a heart-warming response so far from local people, for both the first phase of recruitment and from prospective residents. We can’t wait to support our new residents to live their lives to the fullest as part of the Lime Trees family!”

Stacey Linn, Managing Director at Ideal Carehomes, said “The care and attention to detail is clear throughout our new home – all our care homes are built with the facilities required to offer quality of life and independence to our residents. I’m confident that Lime Trees will be a wonderful addition to the local community of Shrewsbury.”

Karen continued, “Everything we do at Lime Trees will put us at the forefront of care and with the established Ideal Carehomes team behind us, we have all we need to ensure the care and wellbeing of our residents and staff. We will be ready to help people in the local community with both short term and permanent placements, and we will always be here to answer any questions and help to put people’s mind at rest.”

The exclusive preview day takes place on Saturday 10th December between 11am and 3pm.