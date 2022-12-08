Ultrafast internet goes live in Oswestry

FullFibre’s Fibre Heroes are investing £6.6million to bring an ultrafast full fibre network to Oswestry residents and businesses, with services now live.

Helen Morgan MP and Matt Smith Full Fibre Limited

This long-anticipated upgrade to the current network means that residents in Oswestry will have access to 100% fibre optic ultrafast internet. This new service provides more dependable internet connections, with 1Gbps download speeds that are 20 times faster than the national average.

The first homes and business in the town are now live, with services available through multiple internet providers.

Oswestry is one of a number of Shropshire towns being served by FullFibre, whose mission is to connect the underserved towns of the UK with superior broadband.

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan, comments, “The pandemic demonstrated just how reliant we all are on good connectivity and as we move forward that dependence will only increase. The fibre to the cabinet, copper to the home service which most people currently use is already not fit for purpose for many. Seeing Oswestry at the front of the queue for ‘Fibre to the Premise’ is really exciting and it’s encouraging to know how many other communities in the constituency are also in line to benefit from the same services in the future.”

CSO of Fibre Heroes, James Warner, comments, “We are really proud to be rolling out our wholesale only fibre network to Oswestry, where local homes and business can now access these ultrafast connections and be a leading UK town when it comes to digital services.

“The internet is an integral part of daily life, and it has a real impact on how communities operate and the way we live our lives. Everyone has the right to the best internet connection possible, and we can’t wait to serve that through our partner community to local residents”.