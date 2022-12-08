Trophies galore for Derwen Dance Crew

Talented performing arts students from a Shropshire specialist college are dancing for joy after achieving trophies and medals galore at a street dance competition.

Derwen College’s DDC (Derwen Dance Crew)

Derwen College’s DDC (Derwen Dance Crew) took part in the Audacity Winter Street Dance competition in Walsall on Sunday 4 December.

The dance group, which included many new members who had never attended a competition before, won first place in the over-18s beginners group category. They also achieved highest scoring crew in the SEN (special educational needs) category which puts them straight through to the dance championships in February 2023.

DDC members also took part in solo, duet and quad performances, winning golds, silvers and bronzes across the categories.

Dance teacher Opal Trevor said: “The students have worked hard in their weekly rehearsals and it sure paid off! I am so proud of each one of the dancers, especially five of the dancers in the team where it was their first ever dance competition. Everyone was so professional, kind and great team players. We are now looking forward to the next level championships on 5 February!

“DDC worked alongside Identity School of Dance and were also awarded with the

Sportsmanship Award. Other dance schools commented on their kindness and continuous support throughout the whole day, cheering and praising other dancers while they were performing.”

Student Ciara McKenna, who came second in both Beginners Solo and Duet, said:

“I was so excited. We practised for a long time but I was surprised and happy to hear all the clapping and cheering and to get second place. I’m very tired now, but it was worth the effort!”

Supported Intern Anna Redding, who also took part in competition with Shrewsbury-based dance school Identity School of Dance, had an incredibly busy weekend. Anna was part of a group invited to perform a flash mob at Birmingham New Street Station for the disability campaign #PurpleLightUp on Saturday. Then on Sunday, she performed in the street dance competition for both DDC and Identity’s ‘Limitless’ crew.

She said: “I loved every minute of it. Getting the crowd pumping and then finding out we’d qualified for championships were the highlights.”

Jamie Potton said: “This was my first competition and was my best day ever. I started to cry happy tears and was shaking when we won. We practised really hard. I phoned my Mum, she was really proud of me. My family want to come and see the championships in February.” Millie Seymour-Hignett said: “I have loved dancing for years but this was my first competition. It was very loud. Everyone was clapping and cheering. I felt the energy, and felt alive. I was on cloud nine and couldn’t be more happy.”