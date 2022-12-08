Skate parks are rolling out across Telford and Wrekin

Skateboarders and BMX bikers are enjoying the ride of their life as Telford & Wrekin Council delivers the first of three new skate parks which it’s hoped will encourage more young people to take up the sports.

Wombridge skate park, off Wombridge Road, is the first in the borough to feature thrilling obstacles such as curved ledges for slides and grind tricks – the layout also caters for scooters and rollerblades.

Meanwhile, a new skate park is being built at Teece Drive, Priorslee, and is expected to be ready by Christmas, with one in Lewis Crescent, Wellington, planned for early next year.

The facilities are being funded through contributions from housing developers and will take the total number of skate parks in the borough to 12.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services said:

“These skate parks are in addition to the investment Telford & Wrekin Council is putting into play areas across the borough as part of its ‘On Your Side’ commitment.

“We want children and teenagers to have access to quality outdoor sporting opportunities and be active because it is vital for their development and wellbeing.”

BMX freestyle ace, Chester Turner, is a member of Wrekin Riders and enjoys practising his bar spins at Wombridge park.

The 11-year-old, from Telford, has competed in America and the Middle East and is ranked in the top six freestyle riders in the UK, having performed in the BMX Freestyle National Series 2022.

Chester said: “I meet new people and make friends at the skate park. It’s good because you can keep fit, I’m not sitting on my Xbox. I’d love to go round the world one day doing shows but for now I’m just having fun.”

Ward member, councillor Stephen Reynolds said:

“The new skate park at Wombridge is brilliant and well-used by all abilities including some talented riders performing spectacular tricks.

“Both skateboarding and BMX racing are Olympic sports, so the new parks will hopefully inspire the next generation to take them up and progress to being sporting stars of the future.”

The all-concrete Wombridge skate park has been designed to maximise flow – how easily it is to skate around the features and get a good ‘run’ – and is getting great feedback from beginner skateboarders and professionals.

Qualified skateboarding coach and mum-of-two, Laura Goh, is a fan.

She said: “The park has been designed to mimic famous street skate spots.

“Wombridge is the only skate park in the borough with curved ledges and challenging features like this are fantastic for experienced riders.

“The park is also accessible for beginners because they can roll in instead of dropping in. There’s a range of flat banks and mellow banks meaning beginners can have fun and build up their confidence.

“It’s great to have skate parks like this to practice skateboarding and progress. As well as physical exercise, meeting at the parks is a chance for people to socialise and be creative in a safe space.

“Telford & Wrekin Council is leading the way in Shropshire with the development of these skate parks and I think the skateboarding community has a great future.”