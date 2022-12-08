Police cordon in place as hotel and properties evacuated in Shrewsbury

Police are this evening attending an incident at The Lion Hotel on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury.

Update: The cordon has now been lifted – an updated story can be read here: Police cordon lifted following bomb threat at Shrewsbury Hotel

Original Story:

A cordon has been put in place and the hotel together with businesses and private properties in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated.

West Mercia Police says officers are taking precautionary action in response to a call received earlier this evening.

Road closures have also been put in place at Wyle Cop, Dogpole and the High Street.

Superintendent Rebecca Love said: “We will endeavour to update you further when we can but request at this time that the public do not attend the area, and keep away to allow emergency services in attendance to do their job. Many thanks for your cooperation.”