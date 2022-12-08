-0.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 9, 2022
Now Playing:

Former Shropshire police officer found guilty of perverting the course of justice

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A former West Mercia police officer, who was previously based in Shropshire, has today been found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Rhett Wilson appeared at Worcester Crown Court this week. He had previously pleaded guilty to three police corruption offences and resigned from West Mercia Police in July 2020.

The charges related to an internal investigation by the West Mercia Police Professional Standards Department, following information that Wilson was abusing his position for sexual gain.  The offences took place from December 2019 – March 2020.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “This is corruption plain and simple. Rhett Wilson abused his position to start relationships; something police officers should never do.  There is no place for this behaviour in West Mercia Police or any other force. It will not be tolerated and we will take immediate action against any officer who abuses their power.”

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Internal misconduct proceedings will now take place.

Wilson is due to be sentenced on Friday 20 January 2023.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP