Shropshire
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Ludlow’s Hope House shop is on the move

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

There will be a fresh new Hope House children’s hospice shop opening in Ludlow just in time for that last bit of Christmas shopping.  

Ludlow Manager Emma Gibson outside the new store location
The shop on King Street will be relocated to new premises on Castle Street which will open its doors to customers on Friday 16th December.  

Head of Retail Angela Whelan said: “We are really excited to be moving our Ludlow shop into the busy market square at the heart of the town.  

“We believe this new, more spacious shop will make it easier for supporters to drop off donations and come and shop with us.  

“The square in Ludlow is always a hive of activity, especially on market day, and we hope our new location will mean more residents and visitors will find us and that the fantastic support we already receive will grow further.” 

Commercial Director Andy Fergus, said: “Our shops play an important part in generating much-needed funds for our hospices.   

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow and improve our retail estate, and we are delighted to open this fabulous new shop.”  

The Ludlow shop is in need of volunteers, so if you’re interested in volunteering then please visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/volunteer or pop in for a chat about how you can get involved and make a difference in your community.  

