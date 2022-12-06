3.7 C
Shrewsbury man named as CPR hero by British Heart Foundation

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A physio from Radbrook has been named as a CPR hero by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) at a star-studded awards ceremony in London.

CPR Hero Aaron Lambley right with David Ginola left
CPR Hero Aaron Lambley right with David Ginola left

Aaron Lambley, 27, from Radbrook was recognised for saving the life of 18-year-old Guy Gower after he collapsed while playing at the Meole Brace Golf Course in April 2021.

Aaron, who was playing on a nearby hole, rushed to help after he saw what was happening. Realising that Guy had gone into cardiac arrest, he quickly started CPR. Luckily, there was a defibrillator at the clubhouse, and it took only one shock to restart Guy’s heart.

Aaron was presented his award by football legend David Ginola, whose own life was saved by CPR after had a cardiac arrest in May 2016.

Aaron said: “It’s a huge privilege and extremely humbling to receive such a prestigious award. The BHF is very close to my heart not just because their CPR training helped me to save a life, but also because my dad had open heart surgery a year ago. Operations like that wouldn’t be possible without the incredible research that they do.”

Guy, who also attended the event and saw Aaron receive his award, said: “I owe my life to Aaron – it’s as simple as that. Without him, I’m not sure I’d be here today. I’m also very thankful for the BHF and the work they do promoting CPR. I have been raising money for them and I plan to continue supporting them in the future.”

The BHF Heart Hero Awards, which were held at the historic Glaziers Hall in London, recognise people who have shown remarkable bravery or dedication to help others. Winners included children battling life-threatening conditions, heart surgery survivors, and those who have raised huge amounts of money for the BHF’s lifesaving research.

The event was hosted by TV personality Vernon Kay. Guests and award presenters included TV presenter Will Njobvu, gymnasts Ellie and Becky Downie, model Olivia Arben, and Made in Chelsea star Ollie Proudlock – who was recently announced as a BHF Ambassador.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the BHF, said: “Our BHF Heart Hero Awards are the highlight of our year, bringing together our incredible nominees who come from different walks of life and from every part of the UK. From inspirational children to remarkable pensioners, they all share such spirit and embody the very best of us.

“Whilst today we celebrate these brilliant Heart Hero nominees, we also thank each of our brilliant BHF supporters who power our lifesaving science and bring new hope to the 7.6 million people living with conditions such as stroke, heart disease and vascular dementia.

“I’m in no doubt that their dedication and selflessness will mean more lives will be saved from heart and circulatory disease, so thank you and congratulations to all our inspirational nominees and winners.”

