3.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Now Playing:

Family pays tribute to ‘special and much loved’ Mum who died in collision near Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A 78-year-old woman who died in a collision on the A442 near Telford on Sunday 27 November has been named as Patricia Jones.

Patricia Jones
Patricia Jones

Patricia’s daughter has paid tribute to her, saying: “The tragic loss of Mum has left a huge hole in the lives of her family and her many friends.

“She was a devoted mum, grandma, aunty and wife to her late husband, Graham.

- Advertisement -

“Mum was full of energy and led an active life. She was a much-loved member of the church community of St Lawrence’s, Preston-Upon-the-Wealdmoors, and secretary for the Six Parishes, a member of Kynnersley WI and Garden Club and a school governor.

“She loved gardening and walking, spending time with family and friends and organising and attending various social events. She enjoyed travelling, both day trips and holidays in the sun.

“We are so grateful for the many tributes, messages of sympathy and memories of Mum that have been shared with us over the last week. She was a very special and much-loved lady whose kindness, generosity and sense of humour will be greatly missed by us all.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP