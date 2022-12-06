Family pays tribute to ‘special and much loved’ Mum who died in collision near Telford

A 78-year-old woman who died in a collision on the A442 near Telford on Sunday 27 November has been named as Patricia Jones.

Patricia Jones

Patricia’s daughter has paid tribute to her, saying: “The tragic loss of Mum has left a huge hole in the lives of her family and her many friends.

“She was a devoted mum, grandma, aunty and wife to her late husband, Graham.

“Mum was full of energy and led an active life. She was a much-loved member of the church community of St Lawrence’s, Preston-Upon-the-Wealdmoors, and secretary for the Six Parishes, a member of Kynnersley WI and Garden Club and a school governor.

“She loved gardening and walking, spending time with family and friends and organising and attending various social events. She enjoyed travelling, both day trips and holidays in the sun.

“We are so grateful for the many tributes, messages of sympathy and memories of Mum that have been shared with us over the last week. She was a very special and much-loved lady whose kindness, generosity and sense of humour will be greatly missed by us all.”